This is part one of a series about Willard and his wife Francis.
Willard enrolled in our outpatient hospice program with cancer of the pancreas at age 77. He was a small fellow of Irish decent, not much over five-feet tall. It’s been several years but I can still see Willard distinctly in my mind’s eye, dressed in his customary blue jeans with suspenders, a flannel shirt, and a ball cap.
Francis, his wife, on the other hand, was a large lady, about five-feet-nine-inches tall. Francis had silver-grey hair pulled back and typically wore a dress that hung well below her knees and usually adorning a full apron. Francis was exuberant; animated.
One day, as she towered over Willard with her arm around him, she affectionately smiled down at Willard and declared, “He’s my little love muffin.”
I don’t know if Willard was as fond of his nickname as Francis, regardless, I was immediately stricken with an idea. I thought, “I wonder if the sporting goods store could embroider “Luv Muffin” on a ball cap” It took me a few days to muster up the courage to call, and when I did, a female clerk answered the telephone.
I asked, “Do you still embroider on ball caps?” She replied “Yes we do. What would you like on it?” I hesitated, took a deep breath and pleaded, “Now before I tell you, promise me you won’t laugh.” There was a moment of awkward silence and then she said, “I promise”. But it was a promise she couldn’t keep. It was more than a little embarrassing when I told her, “Luv Muffin”.
I have to confess, I wasn’t man enough to pick up the ball cap at the sporting goods store. I grovelingly persuaded Willard’s hospice nurse to pick it up for me. But Willard was sure man enough to wear it. He wore it everywhere, even to church. In retrospect I’m thinking he may have even been a little proud of it.
The first time I met Willard I was impressed by his calm peaceful demeanor, so I asked, “Willard, what helps you cope so well?” He quickly and confidently replied, “Because I believe in Romans 8:28.” I knew Romans 8:28 but I asked him to tell me what it said anyway. After all, I didn’t want to steal his thunder. Willard quoted, “All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” I asked Willard, “Have you seen anything good come from your cancer yet?” Willard replied, “No. But I don’t have to see it to believe it.” I was humbled that day. What “sincere faith, (1Timothy 1:5)! Now every time I read or think about Romans 8:28 I think of Willard.
The Bible declares, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen… For without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him (Hebrews 11:1-6). If our hope stands upon what we see instead of who we believe, we are in grave danger of spiritual and emotional peril.
In today’s “name it and claim it” religious culture, and “instant gratification” world we live in, many have been misinformed and misled and have embraced a mistaken notion of faith. Hebrew’s chapter eleven has long been referred to as “the faith chapter”, and I strongly encourage you, no, I plead with you, to read it. You will discover that, “by faith” Abel offered a more excellent sacrifice; by faith Noah prepared; by faith Abraham obeyed; by faith Sara received strength to conceive; by faith Moses refused to be called the son of pharaoh’s daughter and chose rather to suffer affliction with the people of God than to enjoy the passing temporary pleasures of sin. He esteemed the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt, for “he looked to the reward.”
The writer of the Book of Hebrews summed it up, “These all died in faith not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off were assured of them, embraced them and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. For those who say such things declare plainly that they seek a home land, “(Hebrews 11:13-14). Like Willard, they realized that for some rewards we must wait an eternity and they realized they weren’t home yet.
They realized, “This is my temporary home, it’s not where I belong, just widows and rooms that I’m passing through on my way to where I’m going. And I’m not afraid because I know, this is my temporary home.” (Temporary Home; recorded by Carrie Underwood).
“One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life...I would have lost heart unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the lord in the land of the living,” (Psalm 27).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
