WAVERLY- On Saturday, the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition held its Never Give Up 5K Color Run and Walk at Waverly High School.
The Aug. 14 race started at 10 a.m., drawing a field of 95 finishers. Taking home the victories in the male division was Mitch Green and Olivia Cisco in the female division.
All proceeds of the race went to the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition, a coalition which started in 2018. Through the event’s sponsors, including the Pike County Community Fund, Waverly Tire and Auto Repair, the Waverly Lions Club, and more, Chair Tabby Tong called the event a success.
“We did well,” she said, sponsor donations bringing in over $9,000 to the group.
Following the unfortunate suicide of her daughter’s boyfriend, Tong saw the power first-hand of what counseling can do for those in grieving.
Ross County had a prevention coalition of their own, but she wanted something more local as her awareness grew of the extent of suicides in Pike County through her work with the Pike County General Health District.
“I felt passionate that we needed this in Pike County,” Tong said, taking the role of chair this year after Susan Fish stepped down.
The mission behind PCSPC is to build healthy coping measures and to educate family and friends on how to help their loved ones. They are also now selling T-shirts with the caption “Fight, Never Give Up” for $20.
The coalition meets the fourth Thursday of each month starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Pike Outreach building on 306 Bridge St. in Waverly.
