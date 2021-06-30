Pike County- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be conducting audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) on Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Testing of the PWS is conducted to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personnel and the public with the audible warning tones of the sirens.
This test will include the actual activation and sounding of the six exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the DOE site in Piketon. A public address announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activation of the siren stating, “THIS IS A TEST.”
In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address and radio systems.
Additionally, Fluor-BWXT, the company performing extensive environmental cleanup work at the DOE site, recently awarded college scholarships to four graduating seniors in Jackson County - Ana Soria, Macon Perrill and Taylor Thorpe from Jackson High School and Rhianna McWilliams from Wellston High School.
“One of the best things about my job is the ability to award these scholarships to invest in the educational success of such promising young S.T.E.A.M. talent from Southern Ohio,” said JD Dowell, Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director.
“Congratulations to our S.T.E.A.M. Scholarship recipients from Jackson County! We are proud of your accomplishments and wish you all the very best in your future education and career.”
The Fluor-BWXT STEAM scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, are specifically for local graduates pursuing college majors in a STEAM career (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).
Since 2011, Fluor-BWXT has given out $242,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Twelve winners are chosen each spring and this year, more than 80 applications were submitted.
For more information about Fluor-BWXT and the STEAM Scholarship program, visit www.fbportsmouth.com.
