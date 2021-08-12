WAVERLY- The Community Action Committee of Pike County has embarked on a survey project for improving access to child care and transportation services in Pike County for those who are employed and/or looking for work in our area.
The survey team, comprised of staff from Workforce & Business Development, Early Childhood, and Transportation programs at the CAC, has a goal of receiving 1,000 completed individual surveys and 125 employer surveys by Sept. 30. From this survey, we hope to gain a clearer understanding of the needs in the Pike County area regarding child care and transportation.
Data obtained by individual surveys explore the needs of child care options for parents who are not only working daytime shifts, but also parents who are working evening and night hours. Transportation is also addressed for full understanding of the transportation needs that exist beyond the current hours of operation for the CATS transit system.
The employer survey explores both child care and transportation from the perspective of the business owners/operators. It aims to discover the effects that child care and transportation gaps have on the businesses’ ability to recruit and retain employees.
All data collected from these surveys will be used to support our applications for grant funding that will allow us to offer extended hours for child care and transportation.
“It is vital that the residents of the area participate in these surveys so that we can gain a clear understanding of the needs for child care and transportation in Pike County,” stated Keith Pitts, Executive Director of Community Action Committee of Pike County. “The information gathered from these surveys is essential to applying for the grant funding available so that we are able to provide accurate data based on accurate needs.”
In an effort to provide a diverse and authentic representation of needs, the CAC Committee is asking that all residents of the Pike County area participate in completing a survey - regardless of whether they have children or their own transportation. All ages and income levels are encouraged to participate. The team at CAC will accept completed surveys through Sept. 30 and will begin data analysis after that date.
To participate in this survey online, visit www.workforcebusinessdevelopment.org. Printed copies of the survey will also be available at the Community Action Committee of Pike County, 941 Market St. in Piketon and the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough St. in Waverly.
