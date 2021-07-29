PIKE- The Pike County Commissioners have filed legal action against a former county sheriff in the attempts to recover a portion of his past compensation.
Now serving a three-year prison term, Charles Reader is the defendant and could be ordered to repay his salary and other expenses that county covered during his prior suspension.
Reader’s suspension lasted from July 10, 2019 to September 24, 2020, which ended following his guilty plea on several counts of theft in office and tampering with evidence. His term of office started in January 2017 and ended about two-and-a-half years later after Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Chris Martin issued a provisional suspension.
Ultimately, the commissioners are seeking $128,552 plus interest and reasonable attorney fees in the case.
According to the complaint filed in the Pike County Common Pleas Court, $78,818 went towards his salary, $14,187 came through contributions to the Ohio Public Employment Retirement System, and $32,948 covered health insurance payments. The remaining costs accounted for Medicare and dental and vision insurance payments.
Since his March 24 sentencing, Reader has been serving as an inmate at the Toledo Correctional Institution. In response to the complaint, he “denies for want of knowledge or information insufficient,” the breakdown his compensation and citation of Ohio Revised Code Section 3.16.
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, who is representing the commissioners in the case, said the legislation allows the county to file civil action against the former public official.
That legislation reads as followed:
“A political subdivision may file a civil action in the appropriate court to recover from any former public official of the political subdivision the amount of compensation paid to that former public official in accordance with this division from the date of the former public official's suspension to the date the former public official pleads guilty to or is found guilty of any felony with which the former public official was charged.”
Following the sentencing by visiting Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost applauded the decision.
“No one is above the law – and there are rightful consequences for violating the public trust,” he said in a released statement. “Today’s sentencing closes an ugly chapter for Pike County, whose citizens deserve government free of corruption.”
A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. which will be conducted by telephone.
