GEORGETOWN, Ohio- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Cory Cover the new park manager at Rocky Fork, Paint Creek, and Adams Lake state parks. As park manager, Cover will be responsible for planning and managing the day-to-day operations of each location, as well as overseeing maintenance for facilities at all three state parks.
“I am looking forward to building relationships and working with the various partners at our parks” said Cover. “Together we can make the visitor experience better for every park user.”
Beginning as a corps member with ODNR’s Ohio Civilian Conservation Corps in 2000, Cover has gone on to build a strong law enforcement career. He has served as a watercraft officer on the Maumee River and since 2016, Cover has served as a Natural Resources Officer Sergeant covering a region that includes East Fork State Park.
Cover holds a Bachelor of Science degree in history from Liberty University, as well as two Associate degrees from Hocking College in recreation and wildlife. He currently lives in Brown County with his wife, Kristan, and four children.
Rocky Fork, Paint Creek, and Adams Lake State Park all offer boating, fishing, hunting, hiking, and more. To learn more about the parks visit ohiodnr.gov.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.
