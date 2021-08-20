PIKETON- The Free Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program of the Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering a “Budgeting 101” Workshop the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County at 941 Market St. in Piketon.

This workshop is being offered at no cost. The workshop is designed to teach how to create a spending plan, ways to track what you are spending, getting out of debt, as well as goals and tips on how to grow your savings.

Registration is required for this workshop. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Ashley at 740-289-2371 or toll free at 1-866-820-1185 or via email at astewart@pikecac.org. Seating is limited. Light refreshments provided.

