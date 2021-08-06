PIKE- Visitors of the Pike County Fair come for a variety of reasons. Some come for the food, others the 4-H competitions, and then there are the rides for those with strong enough stomachs.
One visitor touched down in Piketon on Friday for none of those reasons, but rather to ask for a vote in the 2022 U.S. Senate Race.
Mark Pukita has met with voters in at least 60 counties and he plans on hitting all 88 in Ohio during his campaign before what he hopes will end as the state’s next senator in Washington — replacing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman who will not be seeking re-election.
The Dublin, a Columbus suburb, resident comes to the campaign without political experience but instead 25 years leading an IT staffing company. People without this traditional background are needed in the capital, he believes.
“I think of Rob Portman and I think to myself that guy hasn’t done a single thing he promised Ohioans he was going to do,” Pukita said, registering in October 2019 before Portman’s announcement. “He immediately rolled over and became part of the swamp. He’s a career establishment politician...and I really thought somebody needs to step up to this guy.”
Instead, Pukita believes someone like himself can and needs to disrupt the way Washington operates. “Disrupt” is a keyword in his campaign, both acronymically and in what policy propositions he has devised.
Among his seven-item agenda, called the “Pukita Plan”, he is calling for a more form of limited government by eliminating unessential departments such as the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Labor. In his view, each state already has their own version of these departments and having another department is just too much bureaucracy.
Fiscally, he will give his $174,000 senator salary to the charity of Ohioans’ choosing and call for an end of confidential lobbying and offshore accounts. These charities must be in Ohio and do not take federal grants.
“I want to prove to people, every way I can, that I want to go serve and not prosper,” Pukita said, a 1981 graduate of Ohio State University.
Similar to former President Donald Trump, Pukita promotes an “Ohio First” and “America First” vision for bringing back manufacturing jobs that went overseas, establishing election integrity, and to bring an end to “the addiction of entitlement programs.”
“Those should be the order, I believe, that someone like me, a legislator, should go through to figure out how to introduce a piece of legislation or how to vote on it,” he said.
Ultimately, Pukita thinks career politicians have not lived this mentality but rather just placing their own self-interests at the forefront.
“We have outsourced our government to people we thought we could trust, but they have turned out to not be trustworthy on both sides of the aisle,” he said, a detraction of what the country was founded on he believes. “We need to take that responsibility back.”
Pukita is joined in a crowded GOP primary field, which includes the likes of Josh Mandel, JD Vance, Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Matt Dolan, and more. The primary is set for May 3, 2022.
