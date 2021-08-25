Coming soon
The Pike County Post Overdose Response Team will be hosting an event on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Canal Park in Waverly to inspire hope in our community around substance use and reduce the number of narcotic overdoses in the Pike County area.
The PORT team has partnered with local organizations to bring this event to the families and friends of lost loved ones as well as individuals who have survived an overdose in their battle with substance abuse.
Wilson Run Church is hosting the 99th annual Wilson Run Homecoming on Monday, Sept. 6. The program, held at 1849 Wilson Run, starts at 10 a.m. where Randy Peters will lead the preaching and the song service will be lead the music group, "Satisfied." Attendees are requested to lawn chair and to wear masks. Lunch will not be served this year due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, officers with the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Waverly and Piketon Police Departments will be at the Waverly McDonald's for its monthly "Coffee with a Cop" event. The event will take place between 9 and 11 a.m. at 701 W. Emmitt Ave.
The Southern Ohio Council of Governments will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main Street, Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call 740-775-5030.
Ongoing Events
Summer Crisis Program
The Community Action Committee of Pike County is announcing the 2021 Summer Crisis Program. The Summer Crisis Program is a cooling assistance program that may provide a onetime electric payment and/or cooling device benefit for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. Due to COVID-19 the eligibility requirements have been expanded again this year.The program runs July 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021. Appointments can be made starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. For appointments or more information about the Summer Crisis Program, please call the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free at 888-328-9634.
Waverly All-Call System Sign-Up
The Village of Waverly has contracted with One Call Now for mass telephone messaging services. One Call Now is an established mass communications company that has a proven track record working with municipalities and corporations. By signing up with One Call Now, you will receive telephone messages containing important information for Waverly residents. Messages will be sent for water boil alerts, emergency notifications and general interest events. You may add more than one phone number and can register to receive text messages. We encourage all residents to sign up for this service as we believe it will greatly enhance communication of necessary information.
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry Open
The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry, located at 107 West Second St. in Waverly is open to distribute food from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. One individual or one family member with necessary identification may wait in the marked spaces for social distancing between the Food Pantry and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter to receive food items selected by a volunteer. Due to the COVID-19, individuals are not permitted to come inside the pantry to make their own food choices at this time. Wearing of masks is mandatory for all persons at all times at Pike Outreach Properties.
Free Meal at First Baptist Church in Waverly
First Baptist Church of Waverly will provide a free meal at 303 E. Third St. at 5 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month. Until further notice this will be a drive-thru meal. Everyone is welcome.
Grace Apostolic Tabernacle
The Grace Apostolic Tabernacle on 12209 State Rt. 104 in Waverly is hosting services service times on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor Charles Adkins Jr. can be reached at 740-708-0964.
Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities Meetings
The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities monthly Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 330 East North St. in Waverly the third Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Community Action Transit
Need a ride? Community Action Transit System, Pike County’s public transportation provider, operates daily routes in Waverly, a daily shuttle between Piketon and Waverly and provides out of county trips! CATS operates within the county Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays in the village of Waverly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All CATS vehicles are wheelchair accessible. Call 740-835-8474 and schedule your ride today.
Alcoholics Anonymous
The Alcoholics Anonymous meeting which meets weekly on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, 211 Schmitt Dr., is on hold due to the pandemic and will resume at a later date. Anyone having a problem with alcohol please call the Intergroup office at (740) 774-2646.
Library is Open
All Garnet A. Wilson Public Libraries reopened for walk-in service on Monday, July 6. We recommend everyone entering the library to wear a mask, but for those uncomfortable or cannot wear masks for health reasons can still take advantage of our curbside services. We are asking that you limit your time in the building to 30 minutes and public internet use will be limited to an hour per patron, per day. The Pike County Room will be available by appointment only. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult present. All restrooms will remain closed to the public.
MAIN
Senior/At-Risk Hours: 9 a.m. –10 a.m. (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 9 a.m.—7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. –3 p.m. (no senior hours this day)
*Maximum occupancy of 20 people in the building; staff excluded
BRANCHES
Senior Hours: 10 a.m. –11 a.m. (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 10 a.m. —7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday Hours: CLOSED
*Maximum occupancy of 10 people in building; bank customers included; staff excluded
Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.
Evergreen Union Cemetery Meetings
Evergreen Union Cemetery meetings, currently held at “The Studio” by the Mayors Office, will now be moved to Calvary UMC at 107 W. Third St. in Waverly until further notice. If you need put on the agenda for any reason, please call Tammie Brown, Financial Clerk, at 740-947-5926.
