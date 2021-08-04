When I was much younger, I had a hunting companion named Earl. Earl had just drifted into my life and hung around with me for several years. He loved to hunt just about any kind of game. Squirrels, grouse, fox, but he especially loved to chase cottontails.
Yes chase 'em - Earl was a mix beagle-basset hound. He wasn't the prettiest dog you ever saw, kinda squat legged and colored like the floor of a hickory woods in October. He had the most unpleasant voice you could imagine, especially when he chimed in with a police or fire truck siren. He could hear ‘em long before I could and always started harmonizing well before they were audible to me.
One warm October morning, we started out in search of bushytails. When he wanted to be, Earl was very quiet, even when the leaves were dry and crunchy. This morning Earl just wasn't 'with it' and was making too much noise for us to get any where near those always cautious squirrels.
As the morning wore on, the sun got warmer and warmer.
After another hour or so, I decided that Earl's short little legs were tired so we decided to take a rest. We found a depression filled with leaves along side a fallen oak log. After sharing a bologna sandwich, we lay back to study the tree tops.
For whatever reason, I don't remember hearing anything, I snapped alert and sat up abruptly. My eyes were just about level with the top of the log. Not more than two feet away were a pair of the most vicious eyes I have ever had the misfortune of staring into. Caught in mid stride, with one paw still raised, was the biggest, most ferocious, evil lookin' animal this ole boy ever saw. Those yellow, glaring slit eyes seemed to be staring deep into my soul.
The message I got was, "Go ahead, human, make a move and I'll tear your face to shreds!" The bobcat daring me to breathe, was so motionless that he could have been a mounted trophy.
Nothing moved. Not daring to even exhale and moving nothing but my eyeballs, I glanced to see if Earl was ready to spring to my rescue.
He was still asleep! And snoring!
I chanced to blink my eyes and in that moment, the cat virtually disappeared! Only the slight movement of a nearby bush gave an indication of his passing.
I woke the "wonder dog" and commented on his uncanny abilities to detect wildlife. Earl yawned, licked a bologna crumb from his mouth and grudgingly stood up. He walked a few steps and turned back to give me that master-you're-always-right look.
I swear it seemed as if I could tell from his expression what he was thinking.
It came across as, "Hey, you know I don't do cats!"
