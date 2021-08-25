WAVERLY- On Sept. 18, National Church Residences will host its First Annual Ride for Hospice at 209 E. 2nd St. in Waverly. Registration will open at 10 a.m. in the old Waverly High School parking lot with kick stands up at noon.
The event, sponsored by the Flickinger Legal Group, will feature a 70-plus mile motorcycle ride through southern Ohio led by the Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Ministry. Riders also will drive through National Church Residences’ founding community, Bristol Village, to greet its senior residents.
In addition to the ride, the event will include concessions, a chance raffle, a 50/50 drawing, and bake sale. All proceeds from the Ride for Hospice will benefit the Hospice Caregiver Support fund.
National Church Residences’ Hospice is a system of specialized care designed for someone who has a life limiting health issue, delivered in whatever setting the patient calls home. The Hospice Caregiver Support Fund provides specially trained helpers to families caring for a loved one near the end of life.
The program provides extra support to families, free of charge, during times of caregiver burnout or crisis.
“We are so excited for this event,” says Regional Director of Hospice Operations, Toni Fisher. “I’ve worked as a hospice nurse for years. During that time, I’ve seen day in and day out the amount of love and time and work that families pour into caring for their loved ones. That we are able to provide extra support for when those caregivers hit a wall or face their own challenges has meant the world to our patients and our staff. The Caregiver Support Fund is something that makes National Church Residences special and I’m so grateful to have the motorcycle community’s enthusiasm and support.”
Riders may register online at nationalchurchresidences.org/ride-for-hospice or on the day of the event. Donations to the Hospice Caregiver Support fund also can be made at the event or submitted online.
For more information about National Church Residences Hospice or the Ride for Hospice, please call 614-457-6950.
