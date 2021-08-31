1. AAA: Gas prices increase in Ohio; Hurricane Ida disrupts gas production
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents higher this week at $2.977 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.977
Average price during the week of Aug. 23, 2021 $2.950
Average price during the week of Aug. 31, 2020 $2.244
2. SamJam Bluegrass Festival starting on Wednesday
PIKETON- The SamJam Bluegrass Festival is back this year, the five-day event starting on Wednesday at several local venues including Beast and Bottle and Ritchie’s Marketplace. Thursday through Sunday, bluegrass bands from across the country will be touching down at the Pike County Fairgrounds. For a full festival schedule, visit https://samjambluegrass.com/lineup
3. Sept. 1 in History
On Sept. 1, 1908, The Ford Model T, the first car for millions of Americans, hit the market. Over 15 million Model Ts are eventually sold, all of them black. On Sept. 1, 1924, Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the U.S. (1977-1981) was born. On Sept. 1, 1962, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson debuted; Carson remained The Tonight Show host until 1992. On Sept. 1, 1975, Legendary boxing match: Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in the "Thrilla in Manila."
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
