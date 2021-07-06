PORTSMOUTH— Shawnee State University is pleased to announce that Dr. Lavanya Vemsani has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in History for the 2020-2021 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. This is the first award of its kind for a professor at SSU.
Dr. Vemsani is one of over 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research and/or teach abroad for the 2020-2021 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs, and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad. As Fulbright Scholar alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields.
“I am extremely honored to receive this important academic Fellowship of the Fulbright Award,” said Dr. Vemsani. “I am thankful for the recognition I have received for my academic work. I would also like to thank my family and my colleagues at Shawnee State University for supporting me throughout my academic career.”
A professor at SSU since 2006, Dr. Vemsani has been widely acclaimed for her research and teaching in history. Her most recent publication, released this year, is Feminine Journeys of the Mahabharata. Her other published works include Modern Hinduism in Text and Context, Krishna in History, Thought and Culture: An Encyclopedia of the Lord of Many Names, and Hindu and Jain Mythology of Balarama in addition to numerous articles. She serves as the Editor-in-Chief of American Journal of Indic Studies and Associate Editor of Canadian Journal of History and Airforce Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs. She has given keynote addresses at multiple international academic conferences and served as the President of the Ohio Academy of History (2019-20).
“I am thrilled for Dr. Vemsani to be honored with a Fulbright,” SSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Sunil Ahuja said. “She is one of the most prolific scholars at Shawnee State. In the academic world where research is important for the individual and institutional standing, this recognition is well-deserved by Dr. Vemsani. I look forward to her contributions as a consequence of this award.”
SSU is a four-year public institution located in Southern Ohio. Offering over 70 majors, the university is ranked nationally and regionally in a variety of programs including Game Design, Healthcare Administration, Plastics Engineering Technology, Mathematical Sciences, and Occupational Therapy. SSU’s mission is to prepare today’s students to succeed in tomorrow’s world.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, counter misunderstandings, and help people and nations work together toward common goals. Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has enabled more than 390,000 dedicated and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and find solutions to shared international concerns. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.
Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all disciplines while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 60 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 86 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.
In the United States, the Institute of International Education supports the implementation of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, including conducting an annual competition for the scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.