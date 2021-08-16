CHILLICOTHE – On Aug. 14, 2021, at approximately 4:16 p.m., a 2003 Honda CR-V driven by Douglas Hill, age 26, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was traveling northeast on Marietta Road. Mr. Hill failed to yield when turning left and was struck by a 2014 Yamaha XVS 1300 motorcycle driven by Jamie Wagner, age 38, of Kingston, Ohio, who was traveling southwest on Marietta Road.
Mr. Wagner was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Green Township EMS then he was transported to Grant Hospital by Medflight, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
James Wagner, age 15, of Kingston, Ohio, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. James Wagner was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by Medflight.
Mr. Hill was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
Green Township Fire Department, Green Township EMS, and Medflight assisted on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.