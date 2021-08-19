WAVERLY- Since July 2018, one local historical building has been waiting for its restoration or demolition. Due to its cost, the latter seems to be the route.
As discussed during Tuesday’s village council session, Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton said engineering estimates came back regarding the demolition of the Greenbaum building.
Three estimates, ranging from as low as $200,000 and as high as $400,000, were announced by Kempton during his mayoral report. Additional expenses such as asbestos treatment and administrational fees tallied at $35,000.
Funding shortfalls however also exist, which caused a grant application that would cover the majority of the overall costs to be sent back to the county.
“They wanted all funding gaps covered,” said Kempton, gaps between $80,000 and $160,000 existing if the project were to receive the $250,000 grant.
Covering the gaps will come down to what the community does, he said, where one unnamed private entity is considering providing some funds.
Having the county step-in is also another option. The mayor said a match between the village and the county would be the path they would take.
“Right now to cover $130,000, we would try to get private donation around ($30,000),” Kempton said. “That would still put Waverly and the county for $50,000 to get this project down.”
The condition of the Market Street building has only worsened over the years, especially what is visible from the US-23 side where a gaping hole is present.
This condition, if it continues to devolve, could become a potential hazard of collapse where certain safeguards would be needed, Kempton said.
Overhead protections or equipment to keep passersby along the sidewalk and library might be an option, but it is not presently known for how long.
“It’s stood longer than some have said it would, not as long as a couple others say it will,” said the mayor.
The village tried for years to restore the building to its former glory, but demolition was the best choice in the financial sense. Previously, the building served as the home of Jas Emmitt Dry Goods - the last department store to reside within it.
Kempton said in a July 2020 Facebook post from the Waverly Mayor Facebook page that the time had unfortunately come for the building’s demolition.
“After several years of trying to save the Greenbaum building in downtown Waverly, we are working on ‘plan B’. While it is much more desirable to see a building of the Greenbaum’s historical significance returned to its former glory, the expense to do so exceeds any realistic estimate of a return on investment,” he said in the post.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
