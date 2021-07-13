PIKE- As of the latest report from the Pike County General Health District, COVID-19 numbers remained steady but vaccine rates continued to lag the state average.
The July 7 report indicated two active cases, up from the latest finding on July 1. The county has had a total of 2,491 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are zero active hospitalizations and presumed recoveries are approaching 2,500. The total number of deaths remained at 37.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 34.4% have started and 31.9% have completed the vaccination process in Pike County- down from 48.2% and 45.2% in the state respectively as of Tuesday.
With this report, no county in Ohio reached President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July. Delaware County, just north of Columbus, is the closest at 62.5% of its population starting the process.
Vaccination rates have slowed since the end of March, ODH reporting the highest vaccination-recorded day on March 31 of 107,896. Conversely, 2,726 vaccinations took place on Monday.
Since the beginning of July, the district has put-on several vaccination events including a 24-hour clinic starting last Friday morning. Multiple Facebook posts have also been made indicating extra supply.
