1. Pike CAC to lead overdose prevention project
PIKETON—This month, the Community Action Committee of Pike County was approved to be the lead agency for Project Deaths Avoided With Naloxone in Pike County.
Project DAWN is a program in Ohio, operating under the Ohio Department of Health, which provides access to naloxone (Narcan) at no cost to community members.
2. COVID-19 cases starting to increase
PIKE- The latest COVID-19 report from the Pike County General Health District had the highest amount of active cases in the county since June 7. Statewide, the Ohio Department of Health reported 822 cases on Thursday- more than four times what was reported three weeks ago.
3. July 25 in History
July 25, 1867, President Andrew Johnson signs an act creating the territory of Wyoming. July 25, 1909, French aviator Louis Bleriot becomes the first man to fly across the English Channel in an airplane. July 25, 1943, Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is overthrown in a coup. July 25, 1978, The first test-tube baby, Louise Brown, is born in Oldham, England. July 25, 1984, Svetlana Savitskaya becomes first woman to perform a space walk.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
