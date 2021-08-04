Wilkin

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, announced on Wednesday that he will be holding office hours next week in Pike, Highland and Clinton Counties.

Wilkin invites all constituents from the 91st Ohio House District to join him in attendance to discuss various issues affecting the district. Office hours will be held at the following times and locations:

Monday, Aug. 9  – Pike County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

230 Waverly Plaza, Suite 1000

Waverly, OH 45690

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Highland County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

119 Foraker Pl.

Hillsboro, OH 45133

Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Clinton County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

46 S South St., #213

Wilmington, OH 45177

Please call or email Wilkin at (614) 466-3506 or Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a time to attend the office hours.

If you are unable to attend, or are at risk and not comfortable with attending but would still like to meet with Wilkin, please contact his office by phone at (614) 466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

