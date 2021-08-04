COLUMBUS—State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, announced on Wednesday that he will be holding office hours next week in Pike, Highland and Clinton Counties.
Wilkin invites all constituents from the 91st Ohio House District to join him in attendance to discuss various issues affecting the district. Office hours will be held at the following times and locations:
Monday, Aug. 9 – Pike County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
230 Waverly Plaza, Suite 1000
Waverly, OH 45690
Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Highland County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
119 Foraker Pl.
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Clinton County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
46 S South St., #213
Wilmington, OH 45177
Please call or email Wilkin at (614) 466-3506 or Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a time to attend the office hours.
If you are unable to attend, or are at risk and not comfortable with attending but would still like to meet with Wilkin, please contact his office by phone at (614) 466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.