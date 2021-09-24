SCIOTOVILLE- The Eastern Eagles made the trip down US-23 on Friday, trying to play spoiler for East High School’s Homecoming weekend.
In the early going, the Eagles were on track to do just that by scoring in their opening drive. They maintained that 6-0 lead through the end of the first quarter, where a 4th and 2 awaited the Tartans to start the next 12 minutes.
The remaining 36 was controlled by East, who maintained their unblemished 4-0 record, taking the final in 30-6.
The Tartans used its running game to much effect throughout the game, but it first got things rolling with a 23-yard play action touchdown pass from Austin Baughman to Matthew Flannery. East went for two and got it, taking the lead 8-6.
On their four touchdowns, the Tartans went for two, three times and they were successful each time. Eastern blocked an extra-point attempt in the 3rd Quarter.
Perhaps the most eventful play of the day came during the subsequent kickoff, when the Eagles did not pick up the ball allowing an East recovery. Soon after, Baughman punched it in from 10 yards out and brought the East lead to 16-6.
Eastern looked to make it a one-score game before halftime and were in good position to do so after a 21-yard scamper by Dylan Morton. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that drive stalled following a false start penalty followed by a 4th down interception from the Tartans’ 16.
The second half was an encore for East, who scored on its opening drive with strong runs with countless broken tackles.
Now trailing by 18, the Eagles opted to again go for it from inside their own territory. The refs brought the chains onto the field, only for Eastern to come inches short. In only two plays, the Tartans struck for its fourth and final time by maneuvering past the Eagles just outside the goal line.
Facing a 30-6 deficit to start the 4th, Eastern mounted another drive this time with a successful passing attack. Encountering another 4th down, this time from the East 5 yard line, it looked like a score was imminent as Landen Reinsmith voyaged towards the pylon. However, the Tartans defense sprinted over to stop him at the 2 yard line.
The Eagles (1-4) will be back home next Friday to face Symmes Valley.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
