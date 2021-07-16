NELSONVILLE– The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is proud to support the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education.
This year, more than $517,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 480 awards so far to support students in achieving their dreams. These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities.
That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 200 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.
Two students were awarded 2021 FAO scholarships in Pike County.
Luke Davis, a graduate of Dei Gratia Academy, was awarded the AK Steel Scholarship. The AK Steel Foundation Student Scholastic Award for Science, Technology, Math and Engineering was established by the AK Steel Foundation to provide a permanent source of scholarship support for students pursuing studies in STEM fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. In the fall, Luke will attend the University of Cincinnati.
Brooklyn Leedy, a graduate of Western High School, was awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship remembers the legacy and commitment of these two friends to Appalachian Ohio by supporting graduating high school seniors throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. In the fall, Brooklyn will attend the Scioto County Career Technical Center.
The full list of FAO’s 2021 scholarship recipients is available at https://appalachianohio.org/2021scholarships
Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education.
In this way, FAO works to honor the legacy and story behind each of our donor-established scholarship funds.
