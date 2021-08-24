CHILLICOTHE- The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that Troopers, in conjunction with the Chillicothe Police Department and the Ross County Sheriff’s Department, will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and arrest impaired drivers this week.
The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.
Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.
