COLUMBUS - Wednesday’s announcement of a major settlement with four pharmaceutical companies, who led the manufaction and distribution of opioids, could bring funds to communities like Waverly.
Part of the negotiations between several states, the distributors- Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen- and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, Ohio Attorney General Dave announced a $26 billion agreement for these companies’ roles in the opioid epidemic.
“This isn’t an antidote for this devastating crisis that killed so many, but the financial resources will provide for significant recovery in Ohio,” Yost said in a statement. “The funds are necessary for the healing process that our communities desperately need, and the guardrails these companies are now required to implement will help make sure that these companies will provide a brake in the system, so that those individuals who need medication can receive it without flooding our communities.”
On Tuesday night, Waverly Mayor Greg Kemptom pointed to this possibility during the village council session. As reported by the Columbus Dispatch, the state could receive $1.03 billion through the deal dependent on local entity participation.
Significant time and law enforcement resources have gone into combatting this epidemic at the local level, the mayor said where his hope is these funds can mitigate some of those expenses.
“Typically for Waverly, obviously our biggest hit is law enforcement having to pick-up all the things like overdoses,” he said, where the village will have 150 days to sign onto the agreement according to the Attorney General Office. “Hopefully anything that comes in will replenish them.”
Through the agreement, the three distributors will owe $21 million over the next 17 years, while J&J is ordered to pay $3.7 billion of $5 billion- due in the next nine years - in total in the next three years.
The distributors will also over the next ten years be prohibited from shipping suspicious opioid orders and inform state regulators where and when drugs are going through “a centralized independent clearinghouse.”
J&J will not be allowed to sell opioids; lobby, fund, or provide grants promoting opioids over the next decade.
The settlement follows years of investigation started by then Attorney General and now Gov. Mike DeWine and continued by Yost to determine if the companies had operated within legal confines. DeWine first sued J&J in 2017 and then Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergan in February 2018.
“The settlement announced today has the potential to help Ohioans turn the corner in our battle against opioids,” said DeWine on Wednesday. “Thanks to the work from our nation’s attorneys general, the opioid makers and distributors that tore Ohio’s families apart are being held accountable and will support communities in their recovery.”
The agreement comes on the heels of an especially deadly year in terms of opioid overdose deaths, where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported a record 93,000 deaths in 2020. More than 5,200 of those came from Ohio, a 29% increase from 2019.
This year, the Pike County Drug Abuse Prevention & Reentry Coalition has reported nine deaths and 66 deaths in the county through May.
The majority of those deaths and overdoses came from Waverly, where 32 overdoses and four deaths have occurred. Piketon follows with 24 overdoses and three deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.