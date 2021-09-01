WAVERLY- September is here, which means Pike County voters are less than two months away from making their decision at the voting booth for the 2022 General Election.
Among the items on the ballot will be the Pike County General Health District Health Levy. According to an announcement document received by the News Watchman, the levy is for ten years and $1 million with varying annual costs for property owners:
- Home Value of $50,000 – $17.50 each year or $1.46 per month
- Home Value of $100,000 – $35.00 each year or $2.92 per month
- Home Value of $150,000 – $52.50 each year or $4.38 per month
- Home Value of $200,000 -- $70.00 each year or $5.83 per month
Since 2015, the health district has operated without levy funds, funding coming not through their own inside millage but instead from county townships and villages since 2017.
Now going on two years, the district has led the county’s response to COVID-19 with regular social media updates on the latest case numbers and hosting vaccination events at its 116 South Market St. location and varying places throughout the county.
In its more than 100-year history, the district says it has upheld the mission of protecting and improving the quality of life for county residents by “preventing disease, promoting health, and providing environmentally safe surroundings.”
“The health district is truly the only county agency that is directly involved in the lives of our community from the cradle to the grave,” the announcement reads, listing services such as the issuing of a birth certificate, providing childhood immunizations, ensuring safe roads, food, and water, and more.
Another levy finding its way to the ballot is for the Pike County Emergency Management System. The previous $1 million EMS levy, which went into effect last year, was withdrawn due to the switch to MedCare. Another $500,000 levy was also withdrawn.
As a result, $1.5 million will be dropped from 2022 tax bills. Taxpayers who vote for the health levy will receive the following savings with the end of the EMS levy:
- Home Value of $50,000 – savings of $8.75 year
- Home Value of $100,000 – savings of $17.50 each year
- Home Value of $150,000 – savings of $26.25 each year
- Home Value of $200,000 -- savings of $35.00 each year
These levies and more individual races will be in the general election on Nov. 2, 2021. However, voters can cast their ballots early either in-person or through absentee ballots as early as Tuesday, Oct. 5. Oct. 4 is the voter registration deadline.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
