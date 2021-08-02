BEAVER- Questions were circling Eastern Local School District regarding its plan for the upcoming school year as COVID-19 cases start to climb in the county.
In response to the questions coming from parents, sometimes to the tune of 12 to 15 texts a day, the school district hosted a Facebook live discussion to announce its plans.
“We wanted to do our best to normalize this year not just for the staff, but for the students and the parents,” said Superintendent Neil Leist.
At Eastern Schools this year, many of the same health measures - plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing stations, and the daily spraying and cleaning of the buses and buildings- from last year will still be there as students return on Aug. 18.
What may not be required is the wearing of the masks, where Leist, Elementary Principal Matthew Hines, Middle and High School Principal Robie Day, and Dean of Students Grant Stephan will recommend to the Eastern Local School Board to not require students, faculty, and staff to do so.
At the very least, those riding school buses will still be required to wear masks until Sept. 13 in accordance with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration requirement that all passengers regardless of vaccination status must continue to do so.
“If you as the parent feel that your child needs to wear a mask, wants to wear a mask, or the mask will help your child in any way, your child will be able to wear a mask any and all day at school,” said Leist, who is confident the school board will follow their recommendation. “But we’re not going to make masks mandatory in the school.”
The recommendation comes as Pike County’s level of community transmission is deemed as “substantial” by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the county has added 19 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days - a 216.7% increase from the prior seven days.
Vaccination rates in the county also continue to trail the state average, currently at 49.4% according to the Ohio Department of Health compared to 35.4% in Pike County.
Maintaining social distancing and the ample amounts of hand sanitizer through donations, potentially lasting for two-to-three years, place the district in a good place to handle the upcoming school year he feels.
However, Leist said parents need to continue monitoring their children for fevers or any signs of illness. Temperatures will not be taken upon entrance this year, but parents are told to keep their children home for 24 hours after their children’s symptoms subside.
Unlike many districts last year, Eastern instituted a five days a week, no hybrid learning schedule from the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year. In total, 24 out of more than 900 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19 according to ODH.
Better test results, leading the county in several tests, were an added bonus for Eastern said Leist.
“Come thanksgiving, we realized we did do the right thing,” he said. “The kids needed to be in every day and get two meals.”
Regardless of who has been vaccinated or decides to wear or not wear masks this year, Day asked for all parents, students, and faculty to respect each other’s decisions.
“Please talk to your students about being respectful to one another and the decisions that we’ve all made that we thought were for the best,” he said.
