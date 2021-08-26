WAVERLY- Pike County residents facing jail time often spend their sentence outside of the county, going to county jails such as Butler County north of Cincinnati.
The reason behind it, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says, is due to a lack of jail space. County judges are asking him to find places either in the county or elsewhere.
“They are wanting me to use whatever little space I have down in Scioto County and put them up there,” he said during the Thursday county commissioners meeting. “It seems every time I pull somebody out of Scioto County, they are wanting to fill it with a (parole violator) and I can’t do that because I have to limit my space.”
Having available space is a constant necessity for the county due to the possibility of violent offenders. Serious arrests like domestic violence are more common on the weekends, says Evans, where four-to-five arrests happen on average.
Further complicating the crowding issue is the issue the entire nation has been facing for nearly 18 months: COVID-19. The sheriff said many prisoners have tested positive, who are now being quarantined, where other inmates are not being accepted into jail.
“That’s not just with us, that’s all over the entire state,” Evans said, where the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reports 140- 10 staff members and 130 incarcerated people - died from COVID-19 in 2020.
Finding available beds outside of Pike County is a challenge because it is an added expense for other sheriff’s offices. Long drives also accompany these trips to other jails in such places as Butler County and Ottawa County east of Toledo - a potential site to take inmates.
Acquiring new beds or jail space is a problem situated within budget restraints as well, says Commissioner Jerry Miller. Funds could be taken out of savings, but he does not prefer this option since it would be a recurring expense.
“The reality of it is that dollars restrict the level of service that can be provided to your constituents,” he said, poverty an issue facing many in the county. “It’s that simple and it’s that unpleasant.”
Following his election in 2020, Evans says his office has been seeking out whatever grant funding is possible to help alleviate this situation and other expenses. Grants have been used in multiple contracts and the DARE program.
“Once we find the money, then we will come to you and ‘Here’s what we have. Can you match it?,’” he said.
Miller and Evans were in agreement that lessons could be made regarding the new, 120-bed facility in Fayette County. As reported by the Record Herald in Washington Court House, the facility is funded by a 40-year, $21,002,594 loan with a 3.5% interest rate.
While Fayette and Pike counties are nearly identical in terms of population, Commissioner Tony Montgomery said the budgets are significantly different.
“Their budget is $13 million,” he said, the same applying to Pickaway County, which also has a jail. “That’s $4 million more than we have every single year.”
Miller believes the way forward, potentially building a county jail, would be one requiring significant investment locally and at the state-level.
“I don’t see Pike County being able to pull off a jail without an incredibly large levy and a sizable - more sizable than anything we’ve ever received in county history- grant,” he said.
Evans wants a meeting soon with the sheriff’s office, commissioners, and county judges.
“Whatever solution is available, we will pursue it as aggressively as you,” said Miller. “We all want the same things, it might not seem that way from time-to-time, but we want the same thing.”
