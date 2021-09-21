McIver

Amy McIver

PIKETON- The Pike County Sheriff's Office are seeking the whereabouts of a missing person.

Amy McIver, 46 of Piketon, was last seen at her residence at 13553 St. Rt. 124 on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Family stated that she had left the residence in a 2008 white Chrysler Sebring convertible.

The last time family had contact with her was on Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. If you have any information on the whereabouts of McIver please contact the Pike County Sheriff's office at 740-947-2111 or your local law enforcement agency.

