WAVERLY- Ghosts, witches, and more will be parading the streets of Waverly next month following a village council vote on Tuesday.
Hoping to give parents more time to prepare their children for the day, Mayor Greg Kempton made the motion to have Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30 during his mayoral report.
"I always like doing it on a Saturday so everyone's not rushing from work to get their kids ready," he said during the meeting held on Zoom, a virtual meeting platform.
In years past, the village's Trick-or-Treat and the Waverly Lions Club Halloween Parade were held during the week on Oct. 31.
During prior parades, participants would make their way from the Waverly High School Athletic Facility parking lot and proceed down Second Street to the reviewing stand at Market Street and back to the parking lot using Third Street.
The date, however, is still be considered tentative as the village and county deal with high rates of COVID-19. According to the Ohio Department of Health, no county in the state had a higher case rate than Pike County as of the latest report where more than 500 new cases were reported.
Kempton said multiple village departments have reported absences due to the virus. With small staffs, precaution is all the more necessary.
"It would not take very much to really put us in a bad situation," he said, listing departments running 24/7 such as the fire and police departments.
Quarantines of family members, especially children in school, have added to the situation. The mayor hopes the ordeal does not worsen, but will update council if any action needs to take place.
Trick-or-Treat is set to be held between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Also making its way back to Pike County is the 28th annual "Halloween Bash" organized by the Pike County Sheriff's Office.
Held Oct. 26 at the Pike County Fairgrounds, the office is seeking donations to have enough candy to fill 2,000 bags, supplies for the haunted house, and prizes for costume contest winners.
Donations for the bash must be received at the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 14050 US-23 in Waverly by Oct. 22. Those with questions can contact the office at 740-947-2111.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.