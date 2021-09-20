CHILLICOTHE- The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Board Health board, along with Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, are setting aside the week of Sept. 20-26 as a "Week of Appreciation" to honor frontline workers.
These first responders from Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, and Ross counties include individuals providing treatment in emergency rooms, as well as law enforcement, EMS, fire and county health departments. Also included are PAX Partners, and contract mental health and addiction providers including residential and recovery housing. They tirelessly work to help keep our communities safe and to help those struggling with mental illness and addiction get the services that they need. Their strength, dedication, and care are greatly appreciated.
As a personal thanks from us to them, this week we are hand delivering to their front doors insulated tumblers.
"As the COVID numbers rise again, we realize the toll it has taken on everyone in our communities, especially those individuals on the front lines. Seeing the cases and the impact on families is heartbreaking," Executive Director Penny Dehner said. "COVID-19 has only added to their already stressful work environment. Offering a small gift to each of them is a small thank you for a big job. We appreciate each of them."
"The annual Week of Appreciation is a statewide effort by behavioral health boards to say thank you. We see every day the difficulty and pain so many of our front-line face as they work to help individuals in need. Treatment works and people recover. Saving individuals and helping to open the door to recovery for those living in our Board region who need treatment services and supports is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do. Our community will be stronger for it."
The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, and Ross counties.
