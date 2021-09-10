WAVERLY- Funding the demolition of the Greenbaum building has been a lengthy process for the Village of Waverly, but two developments this week made the end goal a closer possibility.
On Thursday, the Pike County Commissioners took action to appropriate funds from the county budget to join with the village’s $40,000 as voted upon on Tuesday and several other local organizations.
In total, the county’s contribution will be $35,000 of the needed $410,000. An additional $20,000 was also agreed upon to come from the Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation and $5,000 from the Pike County Economic Development office.
In a Facebook post on the “Waverly Mayor” page, Mayor Greg Kempton said it will be sad to see the building — one of the town’s most iconic constructions — to fall but the decision was made with the community’s best interests in mind.
“While it is tragic that Waverly will lose an iconic and historic building, this is what must be done,” the post in-part reads. “Attempts to save the structure have not been successful and this is the unfortunate outcome of the process. It is in the interest of public safety that the building needs to come down in a controlled manner.”
Kempton also thanked Recovery Council board members: Nancy Harris, Jane Reed, Dan Ward, Angie Pelfrey, Ruth Cook, Linda Gullion, Katie Radford, and Dustin Holbrook, for their $60,000 donation which “paved the way for the final donations to cover the demolition expense.”
Following the approval of the $250,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Ohio Department of Development, the mayor said there will be a 15-day comment period from the public.
