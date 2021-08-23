BooBoo

BooBoo is a very active dog who loves to play in the water. He is two years old, vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on BooBoo and other dogs, visit Pike Pets Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

