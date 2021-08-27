LATHAM- Students of Western Local School District did not have class this week due to a broken air conditioning system.
As the News Watchman previously reported, Superintendent Brock Brewster told Western families on Facebook that classroom temperatures reached as high as 83 degrees Fahrenheit with windows only opening eight inches.
In that time since, the district brought in a 50-ton crane to carry the new 30,000-pound variable frequency drive, which operates the chilling mechanism of the A.C.
On Thursday, the chiller was hooked up before the electricians arrived the following day. WLSD is scheduled to return on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.