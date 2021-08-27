LATHAM- Students of Western Local School District did not have class this week due to a broken air conditioning system.

As the News Watchman previously reported, Superintendent Brock Brewster told Western families on Facebook that classroom temperatures reached as high as 83 degrees Fahrenheit with windows only opening eight inches.

In that time since, the district brought in a 50-ton crane to carry the new 30,000-pound variable frequency drive, which operates the chilling mechanism of the A.C.

On Thursday, the chiller was hooked up before the electricians arrived the following day. WLSD is scheduled to return on Monday.

