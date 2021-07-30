PIKE- In January, the Community Action Transit System began serving Mr. Hartman as a rider, and began taking him to dialysis three days a week. CATS acquired the rider when his prior transportation provider would no show, arrive late, or make him wait for three hours after his appointment was over to pick him up.
The rider was so weak from treatment he could barely walk. He was unable to work due to his health condition. His wife’s income is the only income in the household. Because the couple was having unreliable transportation to get him to his appointments, she was missing work and almost lost her job.
CATS would utilize the lifts and ramps to load him into the vehicles. Our driver, Cameron Ray, discussed the situation with his supervisor, Amanda Elliott, after taking Mr. Hartman to his appointment one morning, and within an hour we had a brand-new wheelchair donated for the rider to get to and from his appointments, in the transit vehicles, etc.
He and his wife told our staff thank you numerous times, and Mrs. Hartman was beyond appreciative and says she knows “he’s a whole lot safer now.” When CATS would drop Mr. Hartman off at his home, we could only get the wheelchair to the porch and then he struggled to get up the steps and back into his wheelchair.
Amanda made a call to the Community Action Committee of Pike County’s awesome energy department to see who we could contact or what we needed to do about a wheelchair ramp. Chad Diehl, Energy Director, made a few calls, and Bernard Salzman from The Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development representing the Ohio Housing Trust Fund became interested in the project. However, Amanda was asked to gather a few items for him (Bernard).
“I acquired their land contract where they are buying the land. I acquired her income and I got ahold of their title for their trailer. I was like man, “I am on a roll. This is really going to happen.””
After Amanda began inspecting the title she noticed a few things, starting when they purchased the 1980 Patriot trailer in 2017. Despite having the receipt showing the purchase, they never got the title switched over to their name.
The trailer needed to be in their name in order for the ramp to be installed. Amanda contacted the Title Department to see what the next step would be and was provided with their past due tax bill on the trailer from the treasurer — in the previous owner’s name — for a total of $277.62.
We could not get the title put into their name until these back taxes were paid. If these taxes are paid, “I am confident they will be able to maintain approximate $54 dollars a year on taxes.”
If we could get this remedied, they were eligible for additional services as well. The Crisis Fund approved the amount and the taxes and we were able to move forward. The previous owner was tracked down a few weeks later in West Virginia, where the title was able to be signed and notarized.
Finally, on a Friday afternoon in March the title was transferred and administered to the Hartman’s. On March 31, the contract between CAC and the Ohio Housing Trust Fund was signed and construction of the ramp could begin.
While all of this was going on behind the scenes, Ryan Coyer, Energy Program Coordinator, and his staff of our amazing energy department were busy on the inside making the house safer because when they went out to assess the situation with the ramp, they saw this couple needed help and seized the opportunity.
The couple had been heating the trailer with space heaters, which was extremely dangerous. Their electric bill was around $300-$500 a month. The Energy Department provided: new entry doors, front entry steps, new roof, new furnace, new refrigerator, new water heater, new 200-amp electric panel with new service drop and air sealing and floor insulation.
In April, Amber Wheeler, Executive Assistant, put in a Crisis Fund request of $750 for tie downs for the trailer so the electric company could complete the conversion of the electric box to be safe. Funds had been secured to complete the conversion of the electric box through Ohio Housing Trust Fund. This would allow the trailer to be weatherized which helped the couple save on the electric bill and be much more comfortable.
This amount was approved by Pike CAC Executive Director, Keith Pitts. Around this time in April, Mr. Hartman was admitted to Ohio State for an infection. The night of his admission, Mr. Hartman had a heart attack and was on life support at Ohio State for two weeks. Mrs. Hartman was beside herself and was sleeping in her car in the hospital garage due to strict COVID visitor restrictions. Mr. Hartman was considered a miracle patient. Construction was put on hold until Mr. Hartman was doing better, and has now been completed. After his stay at OSU, he was transferred to The Pavilion at Piketon.
There, he was getting the therapy and rehabilitation he needed. Mr. Hartman has only seen his “new home” through pictures and videos shown to him by his wife. On the evening of July 27, Mr. Hartman went into cardiac arrest and sent to Adena Regional Medical Center to be monitored.
With a job at Community Action it’s hard not to become close with clients. They almost become family. This couple has been on the minds of so many, and staff have asked daily how they were doing.
On the morning of July 28, and unaware of the current happenings, Amanda texted Mrs. Hartman to see how everyone was doing. Mrs. Hartman immediately called her and gave an update on the last few months. Mr. Hartman has been in the hospital since April 19. At the time of the conversation, he was admitted in Adena Regional Medical Center for cardiac arrest. Mrs. Hartman is in good spirits and so excited to get Mr. Hartman home to be able to see his “new and safe home” in person.
She is beyond thankful for Community Action for their dedication to the community. Discussing all of the new accommodations in her home, Amanda asked her about her electric bill and April said “I’m so glad you asked. I was paying $300-$500 a month with air conditioners and got my electric bill the other day for last month and it was $100.26!”
Their service provider is not eligible for PIPP services to help lower the bill even more, but they are eligible for an air conditioner through our Summer Crisis Program. In summary, since CATS has acquired the Hartman’s in January they have received services through CATS, HWAP, the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and the Crisis Fund Committee: a brand new wheelchair, new entry doors, front entry steps, ADA wheelchair ramp in the rear, a new refrigerator, new roof, new furnace, new hot water heater, new 200 Amp electric panel with new service drop, mobile home anchors, proper and updated mobile home title with back taxes paid and air sealing and floor insulation.
This would not have been possible without the teamwork of CAC departments and programs working together. Success stories like this are what Community Action Committee of Pike County is all about. The Hartman’s received every service available to them and had no idea any of this was going to happen and have not asked for anything through this entire process
