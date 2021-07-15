PIKE- After an incident earlier this week, the S.R. 104 and S.R. 32 intersection is back in operation.
On Monday evening, a truck caught signal wires and pulled down all the traffic signals at the intersection.
The Ohio Department of Transportation District No. 9 continued its work throughout the week, redirecting traffic by closing the median and the north and south exits onto 104.
It appeared work would carry onto the weekend, ODOT saying in a Wednesday update that they anticipated to have the road ready in at least a few more days.
On Thursday afternoon however, the department provided the following update:
"Crews have been able to make progress on repairs much quicker than originally estimated, and the intersection is operational once again," ODOT said. "Crews are currently working to remove the barrels, cones, and barricades from the area, please watch out for them as they work to get the intersection fully reopened."
In other construction developments, the Pike County Engineers Office reported the following current road closures and reopenings:
- Carr's Run Road will be closed at the 5.26 mile marker from July 19 - Aug. 1, 2021
- Red Hollow Road at the 2.65 mile marker has been reopened
- Gravel Washer Road that was closed due to box culvert replacement is now reopened
ODOT will start and continue the following projects. All outlined work is weather permitting:
S.R. 220 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 220 will be closed for four days between Pike Street and Zahn Street starting July 20. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32, U.S. 23, Pride Drive, 2nd Street, and Depot Road. Estimated completion: July 23 by 6 p.m.
S.R. 335 Bridge Replacement - S.R. 335 will experience shoulder closures and intermittent lane restrictions daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Street in Omega starting June 28. Starting July 19, S.R. 335 will be reduced to one lane for the duration of construction. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
Germany Road Slide Repair – Project to repair an existing slide on Germany Road between Dutch Run Road and Millstone Road. The road will be closed for the duration of construction. Traffic will be detoured via Adams Road, Red Hollow Road, and Coal Dock Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
S.R. 32 Resurfacing – S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Goff Road and S.R. 124 starting May 10 at 7 AM. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
S.R. 335 Resurfacing – S.R. 335 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 AM – 5 PM, Mon-Fri between Simmons Hollow Road and the village of Waverly beginning May 10. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2021
U.S. 23 Signal Upgrade – U.S. 23 may be reduced to one lane intermittently in either direction daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on either side of the intersection with Second Street immediately south of the village of Waverly beginning March 24. Estimated completion: Summer 2021
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Beginning March 15, traffic lanes on S.R. 32 will be shifted in advance of construction of a new RCUT intersection design. S.R. 32 is reduced to one lane in each direction immediately east and west of the Shyville Road intersection. Estimated completion: Summer 2021
