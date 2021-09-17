WAVERLY- Like families across Pike County, local governments try to operate within the confines of its budget. Staying true to that is a challenge that Commissioners Jerry Miller and Tony Montgomery can attest to.
Based on early projections, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office now stands risk of running out of money to pay salaries by the end of October.
Miller said multiple conversations have taken place since the prior reviews revealed the trend, starting in March.
“This was entirely and completely avoidable,” he said in a Friday interview. “I wish we would have been able to communicate this to the sheriff (Tracy Evans), but he’s refused to address any staffing levels.”
This year alone, 33% or $3 million of the county budget was devoted to the sheriff’s office. Still, this number was less than 2017 and 2018 figures, where approximately $5 million went to the office both years.
The number of staff employed by Sheriff Tracy D. Evans ranges from 40 to 45 officers and is an increase from what former Interim Sheriff Jim Nelson had.
What the majority of Evans’ staff is — administration and advisory roles — Miller says is part of an “inefficient management system.”
“Advisors and administrative staff do not contribute directly to the majority of law enforcement in our community,” he said, where there are six road deputies compared to 30-plus in other roles. “I’m not saying they’re not needed, but... the sheriff has seemed to deem advisors and administrative assistants to be more important than road deputies.”
The action the commissioners will take in response, to satisfy the Ohio Revised Code, will be to supply funds for bare minimum staffing in the courts and to answer emergency calls.
Budgeting is a process that requires both the controlled and uncontrolled variables. Uncontrolled variables, such as a broken air conditioning unit or gas prices to fill sheriff vehicles, are not the issue, Miller and Montgomery said.
Salary expenses, however, can be controlled by the number of hires or by how much an officer gets paid. When that number exceeds what is budgeted, Miller said it is not the position of the commissioners to use reserve funds to cover it.
“The challenge is to provide the best possible service within the limitations of the available budget,” he said. “The job is hard enough, but when you put the constraints of dollars into the equation then you have a challenge.”
The contention of the commissioners is reserve or emergency funds are built for one-time expenses. Salaries do not fall under this category, they said.
If recurring expenses are covered with reserves, Miller said the sheriff’s office would deplete those funds within two to four years.
No reserve funds would bring the county back to more precarious times when it could not immediately cover emergency expenses.
Such action would “short-sighted,” said Miller.
“You would have to terminate employment for all the staff that you have been paying with reserve funds,” he said.
It takes significant effort to build reserves, but emergency instances can easily wipe out what was there.
Reserve funds were especially needed in the immediate aftermath of the Rhoden family murders. In total, the county spent $600,000 by the end of 2016 to hire extra deputies and security and to construct a building to store evidence.
The state eventually refunded $127,000, but still depleted the reserves for the county for multiple years.
Ultimately, Miller says he knows there might be some backlash for not using these reserves, but it’s a decision he can live with.
“If I am a one-term commissioner because I did the right thing with Pike County dollars, I’m perfectly fine with it,” he said.
