CHILLICOTHE- Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth recently sponsored a golf outing for Cheryl’s House of Hope at Jaycee’s Public Golf Course in Chillicothe, providing a donation of $3,500 through its Community Commitment fund to the 501(c)(3) organization which shelters women and children recovering from drug addiction.
Overall, the outing held August 14th raised nearly $17,000 for the safe house to cover operating costs. The event, emceed by former National Football League player Garin Veris, drew 26 teams and the support of Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted.
“Drug addiction has been a huge problem in many of our communities,” Site Project Director JD Dowell said. “By donating these funds to Cheryl’s House, we can support ‘throwing a life ring’ for those struggling with addiction to get them the help they need to get them back on their feet.”
In addition to providing shelter, Cheryl’s House of Hope coordinates rehabilitation services with trained professionals who provide counseling, parenting classes and relapse prevention courses for mothers and children. More than 75 clients are currently enrolled. Founder and owner Cheryl Beverly said they find a lot of their clients living in wooded areas that afford little to no shelter.
“We do drug screens, provide food and shelter, continue care after they leave our house, give them resources, and help them find housing and clothes,” said Beverly, who has been making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate for the past eight years. “We also give them work so they’ll have an opportunity to get a good reference before going to their next employer.”
Clients at Cheryl’s House of Hope receive medicine and at least six hours of treatment each day. In addition to rehabilitation services, the shelter delivers more than 250 meals a week to children in Ross County and the elderly living in Rio Grande.
For more information about Cheryl’s House of Hope, call 740-703-9615.
