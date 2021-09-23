WAVERLY- Jury trial dates were set earlier this week for three people held in custody on aggravated murder charges of a Bainbridge man last month.
Ashley Landrum, Aaron Cox, and Dalton Boyd were brought into custody two weeks following the Aug. 21 shooting death Christopher Martin. Now, all three are due back to the Pike County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 15.
On Tuesday, arraignments took place which set $500,000 as the cash or surety bond to be released and set forth several standards for all defendants to follow over the next eight weeks.
None of the defendants are permitted to leave the state if released, allowed to consume any alcoholic beverages, or have any contact with the victim's family or any other defendant.
All three are charged with two counts of aggravated murder; one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Cox's charges also include having a weapon under disability.
Currently, the defendants are held in three separate area facilities. Landrum, 31, is at the Pickaway County Jail; Cox, 23, is at the Scioto County Jail; and Boyd, 28, is at the Highland County Jail.
As the News Watchman reported previously, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 from the 2206 Muddy Fork Rd. residence in Bainbridge.
At the scene was the 65-year-old Martin, who had been shot but still alive at the time of the call. When Pike County Coroner David Kessler arrived at the scene, he pronounced Martin dead.
A week later, following extensive investigation, the location of Landrum and Cox was determined to be 7777 Overman Rd. in Highland County. Highland County detectives and several road units executed a search warrant on Aug. 28 where numerous amounts of drugs and a firearm was located and seized as evidence.
Three days later, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported Boyd had been taken into custody.
Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, in a press release, thanked the Waverly Police Department, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals for their assistance in the arrests.
“Without the assistance, cooperation, and collaboration, these suspects would not have been apprehended as quickly,” he said.
