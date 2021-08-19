PIKETON - Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) was a proud supporter of the livestock auctions held at multiple local fairs this year, events providing 4-H members an incentive to exhibit and sell quality market stock (i.e., beef, sheep, swine, etc.) that have reached marketable weight and grade.
FBP provided more than $5,400 toward the auction of 27 animals shown by children of FBP employees at the Scioto County Fair. FBP Site Project Director JD Dowell says it can be a memorable experience for the kids as well as the adults.
“Taking care of an animal or livestock requires a lot of discipline and dedication,” he said, “and we are proud to support the auctions. The contestants are not only learning responsibility, they are also learning some of the ‘ins’ and ‘outs’ of business--an experience that can help prepare them for a multitude of future careers as an adult.”
FBP was also a proud supporter of the 4-H Livestock auctions held at the 2021 Ross County Fair, providing more than $1,400 towards the auction of eight animals shown by children of FBP employees.
“Our kids are the light of our future,” said Dowell, an experience which he says will help shape lives. “The challenges they meet and the achievements they make in the 4-H program are based on their effort, sweat and persistence, and we are proud to support them in this unique opportunity. The experience of taking care of an animal under this program is a valuable lesson and lifetime memory that will follow them through life.”
Recently, FBP provided $8,100 toward the auction of 52 animals shown by children of FBP employees at the Pike County Fair.
The auctions provide participants with a measurable learning experience as well as an incentive to exhibit and sell quality market stock.
“It is so amazing to see our youth and future leaders of tomorrow engaging and working so hard toward a common cause,” said Todd Cron, FBP Human Resources Manager. “The 4-H motto is ‘To Make the Best Better’ and these kids are doing just that. As such, all of these kids have a brighter future by being involved with such a great organization and activity like our 4-H program.”
FBP would like to congratulate all of the 4-H members who competed this year. Overall, FBP provided nearly $17,000 of support to family members of employees at this year’s fairs in Pike, Ross, Scioto and Jackson counties.
