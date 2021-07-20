PIKE- On Tuesday morning, the Pike County General Health District reported an additional COVID-19 related death.
The first reported death since June 18, when a man in his sixties passed, this brought the county’s total to 38 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This was an older case where we were waiting on confirmation,” the district said in its post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends involved.”
The district also reported on Monday that there are seven active cases, now bringing the total number of cases to more than 2,500 ranging from the age of two months to 99 years old.
As of last Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 20,437 deaths in the state as a result of COVID-19. More than 1.1 million cases have been recorded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.