PIKE- During Thursday’s Pike County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans announced that plans were in the works to bring the DARE program back to county schools this school year.
The exact amount of time the county has gone without the drug abuse education program is unknown, but is believed to be a while. Commissioner Tony Montgomery said the previous DARE officer was Tom King, who has since passed.
Support for reinstalling the program is strong, Evans said, where conversations have taken place with county schools superintendents have been promising.
“This is the best thing for our children,” the sheriff said. “They need to see the dangers of drugs.”
To support the program, Evans said they are seeking grant funding which would cover 25% of the officer’s salary. The remaining 75% would come through the school boards.
The officer would work in fifth grade classrooms at Waverly, Piketon, Western, and Eastern elementary schools. The possibility remains that the program could be extended to 7th grade students as well.
“This way, we could reach them while they’re young and then before they head to high school,” said Evans.
DARE’s mission of teaching children the dangers of drugs comes at a time where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported a record-high of overdose deaths in 2020.
Spanning from December 2019 to December 2020, more than 93,000 Americans fatally overdosed — a 29% increase from the prior year.
“The overdose figures released today are as stunning as they are heartbreaking,” said U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio in a released statement on July 14. “Never could I have imagined that 93,331 Americans would lose their lives to drug overdoses in a single year.”
After a 22% reduction in 2018 in Ohio, 2020 brought on the reverse with a 22% increase to 5,215 overdoses in the Buckeye state.
Portman believes the way to bring about change is to pass the Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act 3.0 — legislation he crafted — and to stop the flow of fentanyl through the southern border.
“The drug and addiction crisis is raging in America once again. We must take decisive and immediate action to address it. Tens of thousands of American lives are on the line.”
DARE programs are nationwide and exist in nearby communities through the Chillicothe Police Department and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the DARE website, the costs of the program include a $1.29 per child for a notebook and up to $1,000 in training for the new officer.
