William Young

William Eugene Young, 73, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at The Pavilion at Piketon for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Bill was born August 19, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Gene and Dorothy (Davis) Young. He was a 1965 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and a 1970 alumnus of Ohio University, where he played college basketball.
On March 4, 1990, he was united in marriage to Nancy (Ford) Young, who survives him. He is also survived by sons, Matt (Denise) Young and Chris Young, grandchildren, Caitlin (fiancé Cole Mead), Matthew, Christin, Nicholas and Christopher, brother-in-law, Rick Ford, niece Rachel Ford, great-nephew, Brandon and great niece, Alissa.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Dick and Audrey Ford, sister-in-law, Barbara Ford and nephew, Rory Ford.
Living with character, courage and loyalty, Bill was a member of the 1960 Little League World Series team from New Boston. He spent most of his professional life in law enforcement and had a passion for hunting and gardening. Bill also had a special place in his heart for all his dogs, especially little Sandy who was with him until the end.
No service will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heartland Hospice, PO Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.
