PIKETON- Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC, the company performing extensive environmental cleanup work at the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Pike County, is a proud supporter of the 4-H livestock auctions at county fairs throughout Southern Ohio. Recently, FBP provided $8,100 toward the auction of 52 animals shown by children of FBP employees at the Pike County Fair.
The auctions provide participants with a measurable learning experience as well as an incentive to exhibit and sell quality market stock.
“It is so amazing to see our youth and future leaders of tomorrow engaging and working so hard toward a common cause,” said Todd Cron, FBP Human Resources Manager. “The 4-H motto is ‘To Make the Best Better’ and these kids are doing just that. As such, all of these kids have a brighter future by being involved with such a great organization and activity like our 4-H program.”
FBP would like to congratulate all of the 4-H members who competed this year.
