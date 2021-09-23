WAVERLY – A new law office has opened with a mission of proudly providing quality legal services to the citizens of Southern Ohio. Heather Henry Keesee, originally from Latham, has returned to Pike County and is building her own practice here in Waverly.
Keesee has over 23 years’ worth of experience in the workforce - 14 years in the legal field and the remaining as a social worker. She spent most of her youth in Pike County and received her bachelor’s degree from Muskingum College. After college, she spent a decade as a social worker at Pike County Children’s Services, Waverly City Schools, and Western Local Schools.
“Serving the citizens of Pike County has always been close to my heart but law school was a dream unfulfilled. When the opportunity presented itself, I headed north to attend Capital University Law School,” said Keesee.
During law school and the years after, she gained experience at the firm Schottenstein Zox and Dunn now known as Ice Miller. Balancing family and big firm life were a challenge. Eventually she transitioned into a more family friendly role as Division Counsel for Business Services at Ohio Department of Development.
Her passion for Southern Ohio remained strong and she later moved into a position at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. Keesee spent several years traveling the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio working with change makers from the region in a variety of capacities.
As much as she loved the work, Heather missed practicing law in the traditional sense. In 2020, she got the chance to transition back home and into private practice right here in Waverly. After a cancer diagnosis for her dad, unexpected medical challenges for her youngest son and a battle with COVID-19 long-haul symptoms, Keesee needed a change.
“During the last year, life threw some major obstacles my way. Each requiring that I start looking at life in entirely new ways. I needed control of my schedule and work life especially while everything else felt out of my control. Family had to come first. Health had to become top priority,” said Heather. “As I got on my feet, I started to wonder what was next for me. What started as an idea of “what if" quickly grew into a business plan for my own office. In a matter of weeks, things came together that often take many months. They say it takes a village, and my village has indeed rallied around me. I could not be more thankful for that. I look forward to serving this community for decades to come.”
Keesee offers legal services in estate planning, estate administration, charitable giving, adoption, dissolution, real estate, and business services. A top priority for the office is for clients to feel welcome and always leave with a clear understanding of the advice that they are paying for and the documents that they are signing.
She also understands the frustration of the uncertainty that comes with the billable hour and strives to offer flat fee services whenever possible. You can find Keesee at 118 East Second St., across from the Post Office and behind Love Café and Studio or online at www.hhklawoffice.com or on Facebook and Instagram @hhklawoffice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.