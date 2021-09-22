Shirley Cochenour

Beaver - Shirley Jane Cochenour, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 17, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio to C.W. (Jim) and Loretta (Rapp) Halterman who preceded her in death.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years Paul Cochenour; her daughter, Marcia Crace; her son, Gary (Traci) Cochenour. Grandchildren, Matthew (Andrea) Crace, Jon Crace, and Andrew Cochenour. Great-grandchildren, Charlee Crace and Hudson Crace.
Also surviving are Art and Holly Doll, whom she loved dearly as though they were her own son and daughter-in-law. Grandchildren, Chase (Robin) Doll, Zoe Doll, Bailey Rowe. Great-grandchildren, Cainan Doll and Jax Doll.
Shirley is fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Helen (Dawson) Cochenour.
Shirley loved her hometown and was a faithful and longtime resident of Beaver, Ohio. She graduated from Beaver High School class of 1960 and went on to attend cosmetology school. She was the owner and operator of Shirley's Beauty Shop which opened in 1961. Although she retired in 1998, her shop remains a staple on Main Street in Beaver to this day. Shirley was also a familiar face to anyone who frequented the Beaver Post Office, working there from 2000-2015.
Her interests included enjoying her garden and flowers, line dancing, family get-togethers, and depending on the game, cheering on or scolding the Cincinnati Reds. She was also a Hallmark movie enthusiast, having watched each one, especially the Christmas movies, too many times to count.
Shirley was known as Mam or Mammy by her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports. She devoted her time and energy as a loving caregiver to her many family members. Her homemade cinnamon pies were known to cause the occasional family squabble and finger-pointing as to who "stole" someone's treat she had baked for their special occasion. Her kindness, friendships, and frequent walks around the village will be missed by many.
She attended the First Baptist Church of Beaver and was a founding member of the Beaver Oktoberfest. Also of great importance to Shirley was the Beaver Civics Club, Beaver Valley Historical Society, Beaver Alumni Association, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Funeral services will be 3 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Tim Hines officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 am until the time of service at 3 pm.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Shirley's selfless caregivers, Gabby Towler and Sue Farleigh. Also, our appreciation to National Church Residences Hospice for their care and compassion. We offer heartfelt thanks for all the thoughtful flowers, cards, food, and visits for Shirley over these past few months.
Flowers are welcomed and/or donations may be made to National Church Residences Hospice, 681 East 3rd Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
