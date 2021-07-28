Robert Moore Sr.

Beaver - "Cotton" Robert Eugene Moore Sr., 82, of Beaver, Ohio, passed away July 23, 2021 at his residence. Cotton was born July 23, 1939 to Roy O. Moore and Mollie Hannah Moore in Latham, Ohio. He was a retired cement finisher. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rosa V. Hardwick Moore. They married April 7, 1989 at Greenup, KY.
He is survived by two sisters, Hazel Marie "Ree" Davis and Dolly Owens of Hot Springs, AR and five children by his first wife Lucy Risner and two step-children, Kay (Tony) Jones of Waverly, Kathy (Bill) Perkins of Wheelersburg, OH, Janie (Rich) Taylor of Waverly, Robert Jr. (Kim) Moore of Waverly, Benjamin (Jennifer) Moore of Lucasville, OH, Billy Jo Wellman of Paintsville, KY and Tammie Lynn Wellman of Mt. Sterling, KY. He is survived by nine grandchildren and six step-grandchildren, Summer (Jimmy) Norman of Waverly, Tiffany Moore of Wheelersburg, Aleah (Corey) Evans of Grayson, KY, Elizabeth (Adam) Conn of Sciotoville, Ashlee (Michael) Sims, Andrea Moore, Samantha (Derrick) Bowshire of Waverly, Garrett Moore USAF of Minot, ND, Debra Rose Wellman, Shannon Ray Wellman, Charlie Ann Wellman of Sardis, OH, Roland Lee Marcum of Paintsville, KY, Freddie Dawn Marcum and John Paul Rowland of Mt. Sterling, KY. He is survived by 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Pastor David Collins will be officiating services at Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, OH at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday July 27, 2021. Interment will be at Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
