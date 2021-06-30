Mark Cooper

Waverly - Mark Evan Cooper, 63, Waverly, Ohio, passed 7:22 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Mark was born May 29, 1958, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Richard V. Cooper and M. Louise (Williams) Cooper.
Surviving a son, Evan Cooper, five brothers, Stephen (Bonnie) Cooper, Randy (Donna) Cooper, Jeffrey (Crystal) Cooper, Timothy (Lourdes) Cooper and Scott (Julie) Cooper, sister, Nancy (Thomas) Day, aunts, uncle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by Evan's mother, Brenda Slater Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Romie and Hazel Williams and Manford and Cora Cooper.
Mark was a graduate of Paint Valley High School and obtained his Bachelor's in Ministry at Circleville Bible College (Ohio Christian University). He continued his post graduate work at the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City. He was an associate pastor at Brookside Church in Chillicothe, Ohio, pastor at Trinity Wesleyan Church/Creekside Community Church in Columbus, Ohio, and assistant pastor at Villas Wesleyan Church in Ft. Myers, Florida. Mark taught several years at Evangelical Christian School in Ft. Myers.
After returning to the area to take care of his father, he taught at several schools with the main location being Western School District. Over the years, he received several awards for pastoring and teaching.
Mark was very social and had too many friends to count who cared deeply for him. He was a tremendous orator, who loved to preach and teach the word of God. Mark was generous to those he knew and to those he just met. He always made sure the church sanctuary was decorated to enhance the beauty of
the season. He and his family loved vacationing in the Great Smokey
Mountains and went often. If you recognize this, you most likely went with them. He will be missed by those who loved him.
Funeral Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bond's Chapel Church, Waverly with Pastors Sammie Cooper and Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Pennisten Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bond's Chapel Church Youth Ministries, 3710 Rainbow Trail, Waverly, Ohio, 45690.
The family would like to thank The James and Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital for their excellent care.
