Beaver - Virgil Ormand Kuhn, 93, passed away October 31, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1928 in Beaver, Ohio. He was a decorated Korean War veteran and was employed by the Chessie System for over forty years. Virgil was a member of the Lockbourne Masonic Lodge, the Eastern Star, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine, Columbus Council No. 8, Mt. Vernon Commandery #1 KT, the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly, and others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Mary (Woodell) Kuhn, brother Emory Kuhn, sisters Lena Jenkins and Etta Johnson. Surviving are June McClary, sisters Esther (John) Williams and Marie Kuhn, nephews John Bradley (Robin) Williams and Clifford Kuhn, nieces Vicki (Dwight) Whitt and Rhonda (Shawn) Quinn, and others.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Friday November 5, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Germany Cemetery with military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Friends may call from 2-4:00 P.M. Thursday November 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
