Medina - Dorothy M. Reisinger, age 90, passed away August 24, 2021 completing a life of service to her Lord, family and many friends. She was born on July 18, 1931 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Selcus Daniel and Lougusta (Murray) McGuire. Dorothy was a registered nurse, a devoted pastor's wife and "mom" to many. She was always supportive of her husband Charles' many endeavors. Dorothy enjoyed reading, good conversation and chocolate.Dorothy is survived by her loving children Gina (Mark) Dietz, Tonya (W. Dean) Martin, Charles "Chuck" (Beth) Reisinger, James "Jim" (Mary) Brown; cherished grandchildren Tiffany (Nathan) Fulk, Katie (Michael) Tilden, Christopher Martin, Andrea (Ben) Klafczynski, Rebekah Martin, Anna (Seth) Ost, Allarae (Kendall) Koutz; Joshua (Katie) Reisinger, Jonathan Reisinger, and Abbie Reisinger; great-grandchildren Brantley, triplets-Charles, Graeme, and William, Landon, and Karter; and her brother John (Patricia) McGuire. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Charles Willis Reisinger, in 1991; and her sisters Allara Rapp and Mary Nancy Picklesimer. A private family celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date.