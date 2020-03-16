John Edward Knight, 58, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home. He was born August 25, 1961, in Waverly, Ohio, son of the late Earl Knight Jr. and Edith Fay Marcum Knight. On June 20, 1987, John was united in marriage to Lori Jacobs Knight who survives. Also surviving are two children, Janessa Lynn (Jay) Taylor and Jacob John Knight, both of Waverly; grandson, Jack Taylor, who was the apple of his grandpa’s eye; siblings, Kim Kargus and nephew Brian Kargus, Dean Knight and Tammy (Eddie) Franks; brother-in-law, Ron (Jennifer) Jacobs and niece and nephew Issac and Emma Jacobs, special neighbors Chris, Diane, Sarah, Wyatt and Morgan Crabtree and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two uncles, Jerry and Tim Knight.
John was a retired teacher, teaching in the Unioto School District for three years and the Waverly City School District for 27 years. Since retirement John continued to substitute teach and most recently was teaching at Lighthouse. He also coached football and girls basketball at Waverly and was an AAA driving instructor. John graduated from Waverly High School in 1979 and Salem College in Salem, West Virginia, in 1983. He was also a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Waverly Lions Club, Waverly Athletic Hall of Fame Committee and Salem College Football and Cheerleader Alumni Association. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, Facebook, social media and reading and was a big fan of Waverly sports and an avid Green Bay Packers Fan.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor David Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Waverly Football Program, c/o Tiger Club, PO Box 1212, Waverly, Ohio, or the Salem College Football Association, 510 Turkey Point Circle, Columbia, South Carolina 29223.