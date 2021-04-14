Rosilee Long

Latham - Rosilee Mae Long, 90, of Latham, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born September 19, 1930 in Latham, Ohio, daughter of the late Given C. Williams and Helen Leora Adams. On April 23, 1948 Rosilee was united in marriage to Dwight Long Jr. who survives. Also surviving are four children, Rick (Jeannine) Long of Dublin, Ohio, Eric (Rebecca) Long of Latham, Ohio, Cathy (David) Brewster of Latham, Ohio and Scott (DeeDee) Long of Piketon, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, Jared (Molly) Long, Brant (Lori) Long, LeAndra (Micah) Doyel, Brya (Tyler) Jimison, Meredith (Sean) Johnson, Hilary (Johnathan) Stewart, Brock Brewster, Matthew (Chasta) Brewster, Jillian Brewster, Brody Long, Aubrey Long and Brinley Long and twenty-two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Neill Williams and a grandson, Ryan Nathaniel Long.
Rosilee was a homemaker and a member of Smith Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union, where she served as choir director and the Sunday School Superintendent for 36 years. She was a fan of and attended the National Southern Gospel Quartet Convention for 25 consecutive years. For over 60 years, she sang gospel music and also enjoyed her crafts such as plastic canvas, cross stitch and needle point. Rosilee enjoyed spending time with and cooking Sunday dinners for her family and collecting bells that family and friends brought back from their travels.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. Jon Wisecup officiating. Burial will follow in East Cemetery in Latham. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Rosilee may be made to Smith Chapel Church, PO Box 232, Latham, Ohio or World Gospel Mission, PO Box 948, Marion, IN 46952-0948 or online at www.wgm.org/give.
Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Rosilee Long