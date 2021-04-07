Waverly - Esther Coriene Clark, 97, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio. She was born February 10, 1924 in Marion, Ohio to the late Earl Lane and Edna Plotner Lane. On April 19, 1940 she was united in marriage to Arland Clark who preceded her in death in 1976. Surviving are five children, Nevva (Sam) Johnson of Gainsville, Virginia, Dale (Esther) Clark of Waverly, Sharon (Verlin) Webb of Powell, Ohio, Doug (Lois) Clark of Wapakoneta, Ohio and Mark (Gina) Clark of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Arland Clark Jr., three brothers and three sisters.
Esther was a member of Eastern Star Chapter of Waverly, Ohio.
Donations may be made to Capital City Hospice of Columbus, Ohio. No visitation or services are planned at this time.
Services are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.